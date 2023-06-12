Kristy Armstrong, a 36-year-old mother of three, has passed away – Obituary

Obituary: Kristy Armstrong

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kristy Armstrong, a beloved 36-year-old mother of three. Kristy passed away on [insert date] leaving behind her loving family and friends.

Kristy was a devoted mother who always put her children first. She was a kind and caring person who touched the lives of many. Her infectious smile and warm personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Despite facing many challenges in life, Kristy remained strong and resilient. She was a fighter and never gave up on her dreams. Her determination and courage were an inspiration to all who knew her.

Kristy’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who loved her. Her memory will be cherished forever, and she will never be forgotten.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kristy’s family during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the knowledge that she will always be with them in spirit.

