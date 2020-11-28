Krystal Gonzalez Death -Dead – Obituaries: Krystal Gonzalez has Died.
Krystal Gonzalez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
“Zeta Tau Alpha on Twitter: “It saddens our heart to have to make this post, but unfortunately we have lost a sister , Krystal Gonzalez. We hold her near and dear to our hearts and she will be missed. There is a link in our bio to help the Gonzalez family, please share and donate if you can. Anything helps”
It saddens our heart to have to make this post, but unfortunately we have lost a sister , Krystal Gonzalez. We hold her near and dear to our hearts and she will be missed. There is a link in our bio to help the Gonzalez family, please share and donate if you can. Anything helps
— Zeta Tau Alpha (@ZTACSUSB) November 27, 2020
Tributes
SLZPrince wrote
I’m sorry to hear this tragic news and my thoughts and prayers go out to
@ZTACSUSB
and the Gonzalez familyHeart suit although I didn’t know Krystal personally it warms, but at the same time saddens my heart to hear all these great things about her. Rest In PeaceFolded hands
CSUSB Panhellenic wrote
Our deepest condolences to our sisters of Zeta Tau Alpha Growing heart Krystal was a light in this world and will be dearly missed. The Panhellenic community holds her in our hearts White heartAny donations to the Gonzalez family will be appreciated greatly during this difficult time. White heart
Quote Tweet
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.