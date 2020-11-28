Krystal Gonzalez Death -Dead – Obituaries: Krystal Gonzalez has Died.

Krystal Gonzalez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.

“Zeta Tau Alpha on Twitter: “It saddens our heart to have to make this post, but unfortunately we have lost a sister , Krystal Gonzalez. We hold her near and dear to our hearts and she will be missed. There is a link in our bio to help the Gonzalez family, please share and donate if you can. Anything helps”

Tributes

SLZPrince wrote

I’m sorry to hear this tragic news and my thoughts and prayers go out to

@ZTACSUSB

and the Gonzalez familyHeart suit although I didn’t know Krystal personally it warms, but at the same time saddens my heart to hear all these great things about her. Rest In PeaceFolded hands

CSUSB Panhellenic wrote

Our deepest condolences to our sisters of Zeta Tau Alpha Growing heart Krystal was a light in this world and will be dearly missed. The Panhellenic community holds her in our hearts White heartAny donations to the Gonzalez family will be appreciated greatly during this difficult time. White heart

