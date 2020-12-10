Krystal MCEWEN Death -Dead : 37-year-old Krystal MCEWEN from Kitchener has Died after a fatal accident neat Wroxeter (MORRIS-TURNBERRY, ON).

Scott Miller CTV Yesterday at 7:37 AM · HURON OPP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH NEAR WROXETER (MORRIS-TURNBERRY, ON) – Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently on scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash that has taken place southwest of Wroxeter. This evening at approximately 6:38 p.m., Huron County OPP, Huron County Paramedic Services and area firefighters responded to the crash scene located on Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) just north of C Line Road. A pickup truck and sport utility vehicle collided head-on. The driver of the sport utility vehicle was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased. The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Krystal MCEWEN from Kitchener. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The driver of the pickup truck was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team are currently on scene assisting with the collision investigation. Brussels Line (Huron County Road #12) remains closed between Amberley Road and Harriston Road. Please take an alternate route to avoid a delay. Any person with information regarding this crash should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

