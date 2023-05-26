“Kulekhara Saag Recipe”: Kulekhara Pata Recipe for a Healthy Dish – Bengali Style Kulekhara Saag

Introduction:

Kulekhara, also known as water hyssop, is a medicinal plant that has been used for centuries to treat a variety of health problems. This plant is rich in nutrients and has numerous health benefits. One of the most popular ways to consume kulekhara is by making a delicious dish called kulekhara saag. In this article, we will share the recipe for kulekhara saag, along with its health benefits.

Health Benefits of Kulekhara:

Kulekhara is a rich source of vitamins and minerals. It contains high levels of calcium, magnesium, and iron, which are essential for maintaining healthy bones, teeth, and muscles. Kulekhara is also rich in antioxidants, which help to protect the body from harmful free radicals. Additionally, kulekhara has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce inflammation in the body.

Kulekhara Saag Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of kulekhara leaves

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1 tsp salt

– 2 tbsp oil

Instructions:

1. Wash the kulekhara leaves and chop them finely.

2. Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds.

3. Once the cumin seeds start to crackle, add the chopped onion and green chilies.

4. Sauté the onion and chilies until they are soft and translucent.

5. Add the coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to the pan.

6. Mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes.

7. Add the chopped kulekhara leaves to the pan and mix well.

8. Cook the kulekhara saag for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

9. Once the saag is cooked, turn off the heat and serve hot with rice or roti.

Conclusion:

Kulekhara saag is a healthy and delicious dish that is easy to make. It is a great way to add nutrients and antioxidants to your diet. Additionally, kulekhara has numerous health benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties, which make it a great addition to any diet. So, next time you are looking for a healthy and tasty dish, try making kulekhara saag!

