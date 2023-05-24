Kulfa ice cream recipe.: A Delicious and Simple 2-Ingredient Recipe for Kulfa Ice Cream

Only 2 ingredients Kulfa ice Cream Recipe

Ice cream is one of the most loved desserts in the world. It is especially popular during the summer season when the weather is hot. Kulfa ice cream is a traditional Indian dessert that is loved by many. It is a creamy and delicious dessert that is made with milk, sugar, and a variety of nuts and spices. In this article, we will share with you an easy and delicious Kulfa ice cream recipe that requires only two ingredients.

Ingredients

1 can of evaporated milk (12 oz)

1 can of sweetened condensed milk (14 oz)

Instructions

Start by blending the evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk together in a blender until well combined. Pour the mixture into a large bowl and add any flavorings you like such as cardamom powder, saffron, pistachios, and almonds. Mix well. Pour the mixture into a container and freeze it for at least 4-6 hours or until it is set. Once the ice cream is set, scoop it into a bowl or cone and enjoy!

Variations

You can customize this recipe by adding your favorite flavorings and toppings. Here are a few ideas:

Add rose water or essence to give the ice cream a floral flavor.

Add crushed cardamom seeds for a spicy kick.

Top the ice cream with chopped pistachios or almonds for added texture.

Drizzle the ice cream with honey or chocolate sauce for a sweet touch.

Tips

Here are a few tips to ensure that your Kulfa ice cream turns out perfect every time:

Make sure that the evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk are well blended before adding any flavorings.

Use a large container to freeze the ice cream so that it has enough space to expand as it freezes.

Be sure to stir the mixture every hour or so to prevent ice crystals from forming.

If you don’t have a blender, you can whisk the evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk together by hand.

Conclusion

Kulfa ice cream is a delicious and easy dessert that can be made with just two ingredients. It is the perfect treat for a hot summer day or any time you want a sweet indulgence. This recipe is also customizable, so you can add your favorite flavorings and toppings to make it your own. With these tips and tricks, you’ll be making perfect Kulfa ice cream every time!

