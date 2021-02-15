Kun Lin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Student Kun Lin has Died .

Kun Lin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Student Kun Lin of Emory University Medical School has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Kun Lin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
With a heavy heart we communicate the recent tragic passing of my graduate student, our colleague and friend, Kun Lin. Our tears and sadness are hard. Kun was full of radiant energy, intellect and passion, kind and generous, with dreams to become a professor. @EmoryUniversity pic.twitter.com/eNybA9UfJi
— Gary J. Bassell (@BassellLab) February 15, 2021
Dr. Malu Tansey
Very sorry for your loss Gary and Bassell lab family. He made quite an impression during NS recruitment and he was also a proud young GA Democrat Blue heart. My heart goes out to his family during this terrible.
Meghan
I am shocked and saddened by this news. Kun was a bright, curious, promising young scientist. More importantly, he was also a kind and caring person. So sorry for all of your lab and Kun’s friends and family
Navaneetha Bharathan, PhD
I never met Kun, but when I was at Emory, I used to see him almost everyday. My condolences to his family and friends.
Nora
This is devastating to hear. Sending lots of love to his family, your lab, and the Emory community.
Sarah Certel, Ph.D.
My sincere condolences to you and the entire lab. The science community grieves with you.
Shekher Mohan Ph.DMicroscopePillBrainFlag of EnglandFlag of United StatesFlag of India
@mohan_shekher
I’m sorry for your lossRed heart I can only imagine the weight of you heart Crying face
