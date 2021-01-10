Kundan Singh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kundan Singh has Died .
Kundan Singh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Extremely saddened by the passing of Kundan Singh. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends. May God bless and comfort his family during this time of grief.
Rest in Peace Champ.🕯 pic.twitter.com/H6cH4Pac7e
— Abinash Bohara 28 (@bohoraavinash) January 10, 2021
Abinash Bohara 28 @bohoraavinash Extremely saddened by the passing of Kundan Singh. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends. May God bless and comfort his family during this time of grief. Rest in Peace Champ.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.