Kung Pao Lobster Recipe Dallas: The Recipe for Nick and Sam’s Steakhouse’s Kung Pao Lobster Dish in Dallas

From Nick and Sam’s Chef: A Culinary Journey and Kung Pao Lobster Recipe

Dallas’s renowned steakhouse, Nick and Sam’s, has been known for its exceptional dining experience for years. Now, Chef Samir Dhurandhar, the mastermind behind the restaurant’s savory dishes, shares his culinary journey and personal recipes in his new book, “Raising the Steaks.” In this whirlwind tour, he takes readers from his origins in India to Manhattan restaurants and finally to North Texas, where he has made his mark in the culinary world.

The book not only chronicles his life but also includes tips, tricks, and personal recipes that have made him the accomplished chef he is today. From his chance meeting with cooking legend Julia Child to creating outstanding dishes at Nick and Sam’s, Chef Dhurandhar has had an incredible journey.

One of the recipes he shares in the book is his famous Kung Pao Lobster. This dish is a fusion of Chinese and American flavors, creating a unique and delicious taste. Here is the recipe for you to enjoy:

Kung Pao Sauce Ingredients:

2 cups tomato ketchup

1 cup soy sauce

0.75 cup Sambal paste

0.5 cup rice vinegar

0.75 cup sugar

3 tablespoons finely chopped scallions (white and green)

3 tablespoons finely chopped ginger (peeled)

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Check for seasoning and reserve.

Kung Pao Lobster Ingredients:

8 oz lobster tail (cut into 5 pieces)

2 egg whites

1 cup cornstarch

Canola oil as needed

1.5 cups Kung Pao Sauce

3 tablespoons finely chopped scallions (white and green)

Chili threads as needed

Crushed peanuts as needed

Assembly:

Preheat the fryer to 325 degrees with canola oil. Whisk the egg whites until frothy. Add the lobster tail and coat thoroughly. Add the lobster to the cornstarch and coat throughout. Carefully add the lobster to the preheated oil and fry until golden. Remove on a paper towel to absorb the excess oil and put into a shallow bowl. Toss with hot Kung Pao sauce. Garnish with chopped scallions, chili threads, and crushed peanuts.

Chef Dhurandhar’s Kung Pao Lobster is a perfect example of his ability to fuse different flavors and create a unique taste. His book, “Raising the Steaks,” is not only a great read for food lovers but also an excellent guide for aspiring chefs. You can purchase the book at bookstores nationwide or visit Nick and Sam’s to get a copy. If you’re lucky enough to be in Dallas, join Chef Dhurandhar at Interabang Books for a book signing event.

In conclusion, Chef Samir Dhurandhar’s journey from India to the United States has been remarkable. His passion for cooking and dedication to creating exceptional dishes have made him one of the most sought-after chefs in Dallas. His Kung Pao Lobster is just one example of his culinary expertise, and his new book, “Raising the Steaks,” is a must-read for anyone interested in cooking or interested in his life story.

