Kuri Bolger: A Survivor’s Story of the Winterset Tornado that Killed Her Family

Tornadoes are a common occurrence in the Midwest, with the United States experiencing an average of 1,000 tornadoes per year. However, for Kuri Bolger, the tornado she survived, but which killed her family last year, was far from ordinary. Kuri lost her mother, husband, and two young children in the March 5, 2022 Winterset tornado that reduced her parents’ Iowa home to rubble. Out of the eight family members who sought shelter together in the kitchen pantry, only Kuri, her 8-year-old son Brysen, her younger brother Seth, and her stepfather Raymond Bazley survived.

Kuri recounts the moment that she realized her family was safe but also the overwhelming sadness that came with the knowledge that her life would never be the same. Her husband, mother, 5-year-old daughter Kinlee, and 2-year-old son Owen were killed in the tornado. More than a year later, Kuri and Brysen are continuing to navigate the grief of losing their family while living in honor of their memory.

The Bolger family had been looking forward to their trip to Iowa, with Kuri’s parents and younger brother Seth having just moved into their new home outside Winterset. The family spent the day exploring the nearby woods, riding bikes, and playing board games before returning home. The following day, the family visited a nearby alpaca farm before deciding to head back home as the weather began to worsen.

As tornado warnings were issued for their county, the family moved to the pantry to take shelter. However, the tornado that hit their home was an exceptional event, and the family didn’t realize they were in danger until it was too late. The Bolgers’ home was in the path of Iowa’s first EF4 rated tornado in nearly a decade, and only Kuri, Brysen, Seth, and Raymond survived.

Kuri recounts the excruciating hours that followed the tornado, as she and her family waited for help to arrive. She called 911 more than 40 times, using the phone in her mother’s hand, before finally getting through to a dispatcher. The family fought to keep falling debris off their bodies, and Kuri’s arm was pinned, leaving her with no feeling below her knee. Her daughter Kinlee was trapped between her legs, and her youngest son Owen had been crushed by debris. Kuri’s husband, Mike, said his final words before succumbing to his injuries.

Despite the unimaginable grief, Kuri draws strength from her family’s memory and hopes to honor them by finding happiness and continuing to live her life.

