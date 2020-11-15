Kurt Cobain Death -Dead-Obituaries : In Loving Memory of Kurt Donald Cobain .

Kurt Cobain Death –Dead-Obituaries : In Loving Memory of Kurt Donald Cobain .

Kurt Donald Cobain was an American singer-songwriter and musician, best known as the guitarist, primary songwriter and frontman of the rock band Nirvana. Through his angst-fueled songwriting and anti-establishment persona, Cobain’s compositions widened the thematic conventions of mainstream rock music. Wikipedia
BornFebruary 20, 1967, Aberdeen, WA
DiedApril 5, 1994, Seattle, WA
SpouseCourtney Love (m. 1992–1994)
Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Archie Kolisnyk wrote
I don’t care what anyone says that would be the perfect actor to play Kurt and it’s not horror that’s reality I would love to see a feature movie of Kurt Cobain life and death I’m 38 and the day I found out that he died is forever engraved in my head I was barley a teen but he deserves a movie especially one that leans more towards his murder then suicide eather way good tribute try and make it happen love him as kurt realty in the life of a rockstar is hard the stress depression the ENVY “Besides he was worth alot more money dead to some people especially if adultery and a divorce were to happen all the rights roulettes estate” Now in the quotations I’m speaking about musicians in general…….

