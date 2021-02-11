Kurt Koenigsfest Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @BancoSol ‘s phenomenal CEO, Kurt Koenigsfest has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
@BancoSol ‘s phenomenal CEO, Kurt Koenigsfest has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
I was deeply saddened this morning to learn that @BancoSol‘s phenomenal CEO, Kurt Koenigsfest, has passed away, due to complications from #Covid. The Microfinance industry and indeed the world have suffered a great loss.
Rest in Peace, Kurt. 😓🖤💐https://t.co/LfTdBzbDzT
— Lauren Burnhill (@LaurenOPV) February 11, 2021
Lauren Burnhill @LaurenOPV I was deeply saddened this morning to learn that @BancoSol ‘s phenomenal CEO, Kurt Koenigsfest, has passed away, due to complications from #Covid. The Microfinance industry and indeed the world have suffered a great loss. Rest in Peace, Kurt.
