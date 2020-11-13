Kutztown University Student Death : Student Dies at Dixon Hall at Kutztown

By | November 13, 2020
0 Comment

Kutztown University Student Death : Student Dies at Dixon Hall at Kutztown.

KU police, state police and Berks DA are on scene of death investigation in Dixon Hall, the largest residence hall on campus, according to a statement posted online on November 13.  2020.

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

