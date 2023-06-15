KW Metropolitan Employee and Real Estate Agent, Doug Billek from Morristown, New Jersey, Passes Away

Doug Billek, KW Metropolitan Worker and Real Estate Agent from Morristown, NJ, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doug Billek, a valued worker at KW Metropolitan and a respected real estate agent from Morristown, New Jersey. Doug was loved and cherished by his colleagues, clients, and community members alike.

