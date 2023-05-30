“KW90’s Number Lore tutorial”: Tutorial: Step-by-Step Guide to Drawing KW90’s Numbers 1-10 with Lore

Introduction

Drawing is a fun and creative activity that allows you to express your imagination through art. One of the most popular subjects to draw is numbers, and KW90’s Number Lore 1-10 is a great example of this. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to draw KW90’s Number Lore 1-10 step-by-step, using simple techniques that anyone can follow.

Materials Needed

To start drawing KW90’s Number Lore 1-10, you will need a few basic materials:

• Pencil

• Eraser

• Paper

Step-by-Step Guide

Now that you have your materials, it’s time to start drawing KW90’s Number Lore 1-10. Follow these easy steps and you’ll be drawing like a pro in no time.

Step 1: Draw the Number 1

Start by drawing a vertical line that is slightly curved at the top. This will be the stem of the number 1.

Step 2: Add the Top

Draw a small horizontal line across the top of the stem, connecting it to the right side of the curve. This will be the top of the number 1.

Step 3: Draw the Number 2

To draw the number 2, start with a curved line that resembles the letter “S”. This will be the top of the number 2.

Step 4: Add the Top

Draw a straight line that connects to the left side of the “S” curve. This will be the top of the number 2.

Step 5: Draw the Curve

Draw a curved line that connects the bottom of the “S” curve to the right side of the straight line. This will create the bottom half of the number 2.

Step 6: Draw the Number 3

To draw the number 3, start with a curved line that resembles the letter “C”. This will be the top of the number 3.

Step 7: Add the Bottom

Draw a small, curved line that connects to the left side of the “C” curve. This will be the bottom of the number 3.

Step 8: Draw the Curve

Draw a curved line that connects the bottom of the “C” curve to the right side of the small curved line. This will create the bottom half of the number 3.

Step 9: Draw the Number 4

To draw the number 4, start by drawing a vertical line that is slightly curved at the top. This will be the stem of the number 4.

Step 10: Add the Top

Draw a small horizontal line across the top of the stem, connecting it to the left side of the curve. This will be the top of the number 4.

Step 11: Draw the Curve

Draw a curved line that connects the bottom of the stem to the right side of the top line. This will create the bottom half of the number 4.

Step 12: Draw the Number 5

To draw the number 5, start by drawing a curved line that resembles the letter “S”. This will be the top of the number 5.

Step 13: Add the Curve

Draw a curved line that connects the bottom of the “S” curve to the right side of the top line. This will create the bottom half of the number 5.

Step 14: Draw the Number 6

To draw the number 6, start by drawing a curved line that resembles the letter “C”. This will be the top of the number 6.

Step 15: Add the Curve

Draw a curved line that connects the bottom of the “C” curve to the right side of the top line. This will create the bottom half of the number 6.

Step 16: Draw the Number 7

To draw the number 7, start by drawing a vertical line that is slightly curved at the top. This will be the stem of the number 7.

Step 17: Add the Top

Draw a small horizontal line across the top of the stem, connecting it to the right side of the curve. This will be the top of the number 7.

Step 18: Draw the Number 8

To draw the number 8, start by drawing a small, slightly curved line. This will be the top of the number 8.

Step 19: Add the Curves

Draw two curved lines that connect the top line to the bottom line. This will create the top and bottom halves of the number 8.

Step 20: Draw the Number 9

To draw the number 9, start by drawing a curved line that resembles the letter “C”. This will be the top of the number 9.

Step 21: Add the Curve

Draw a curved line that connects the bottom of the “C” curve to the right side of the top line. This will create the bottom half of the number 9.

Step 22: Draw the Number 10

To draw the number 10, start by drawing a vertical line that is slightly curved at the top. This will be the stem of the number 10.

Step 23: Add the Top

Draw a small horizontal line across the top of the stem, connecting it to the left side of the curve. This will be the top of the number 10.

Step 24: Draw the Curve

Draw a curved line that connects the bottom of the stem to the right side of the top line. This will create the bottom half of the number 10.

Conclusion

Drawing KW90’s Number Lore 1-10 is a fun and easy way to improve your drawing skills. By following these simple steps, anyone can create their own number art and express their creativity through art. With practice, you can become a master at drawing numbers and create your own unique style. So, grab your pencil and paper and start drawing today!

