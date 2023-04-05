Kwame Brathwaite, “Black is Beautiful” photographer, dies at 85

Kwame Brathwaite, the photographer known for his iconic “Black is Beautiful” images, passed away at the age of 85.

Renowned photographer Kwame Brathwaite has passed away at the age of 85. Brathwaite was known for his iconic images that championed the beauty and pride of black people, particularly during the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and 70s.

Born in 1938 in Brooklyn, New York, Brathwaite was raised in a family of artists and activists. He began his photography career in the 1950s, documenting his community and the social issues of the time. However, it was his work with a collective of black photographers known as the Kamoinge Workshop that brought him widespread recognition.

Brathwaite’s most well-known series is “Black is Beautiful,” which features stunning portraits of black models and activists adorned with African-inspired hairstyles, clothing, and accessories. The series was created in response to the mainstream beauty standards that promoted Eurocentric ideals and excluded black people.

Through his work, Brathwaite aimed to challenge these norms and empower black people to embrace their natural beauty and heritage. His images not only captured a moment in time but also served as a powerful political statement that continues to resonate today.

Brathwaite’s legacy extends beyond his art. He was also a co-founder of the African Jazz-Art Society and Studios (AJASS), a cultural center that provided a platform for black artists to showcase their work. Additionally, Brathwaite was deeply involved in the civil rights movement and used his photography as a tool for activism.

As news of Brathwaite’s passing spreads, countless individuals and organizations are paying tribute to his life and work. The Duke University African & African American Studies department tweeted, “We mourn the loss of Kwame Brathwaite, whose photography captured the beauty, style, and spirit of black folks at a moment when that was a revolutionary act. Rest in power.”

Serena Williams called him a “visionary artist and cultured icon.” His impact has been felt far and wide, inspiring countless photographers and artists to continue his legacy of celebrating black beauty and resisting oppressive norms.

Brathwaite’s contribution to the art world and the fight for social justice will not be forgotten. As we continue to navigate complex issues of race and identity, his work serves as a reminder of the power of art to challenge the status quo and uplift marginalized communities.

