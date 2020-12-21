Kwame Lillard Death -Dead – Obituary : Kwame Lillard has Died .
Kwame Lillard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
I'm very sad to share that Kwame Lillard has passed away. Thank you for your bravery, your generous encouragement & coalition-building, and your ceaseless work toward a just world. You were an unapologetic fighter and Nashville will not forget.
Rest in power.
— Angela Sutton (She/Her)🇩🇪🇺🇸🏳️🌈🏴☠️ (@DrAngelaSutton) December 21, 2020
