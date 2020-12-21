Kwame Lillard Death -Dead – Obituary : Kwame Lillard has Died .
Kwame Lillard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
Sending condolences + love to the family and community of Brother Kwame Lillard, one of Nashville’s freedom fighters. Glad many flowers were given to him on earth. May he RIP. May his legacy be honored through the many younger activists & organizers he paved the way for. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ePbm2G25Aj
Gicola A. Lane @GicolaLane Sending condolences + love to the family and community of Brother Kwame Lillard, one of Nashville’s freedom fighters. Glad many flowers were given to him on earth. May he RIP. May his legacy be honored through the many younger activists & organizers he paved the way for.
