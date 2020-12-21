Kwame Lillard Death -Dead – Obituary : Kwame Lillard has Died .

December 21, 2020
0 Comment

Kwame Lillard Death -Dead – Obituary : Kwame Lillard has Died .

Kwame Lillard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

LT Wynn @Pubhistorian Nashville Civil Rights leader Kwame Lillard dies at age 81 https://tennessean.com/story/news/politics/2020/12/20/nashville-civil-rights-leader-kwame-lillard-dies-age-81/3987512001/… via @tennessean

