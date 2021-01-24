Kwantae Hovington Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Kwantae Hovington has Died.
Kwantae Hovington has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
Dre Boone 17h · No mother should have to call her son and tell him his brother is dead…..i cant get her voice outa my head,, No i am not ok….my baby brother, my first best friend, Kwantae Hovington i love you bro 480480 145 Comments 1 Share Like Share
Tributes
Evelyn Allen-Moss
So sorry for your loss sweetie.I am praying for you and your family
Kyle McCoy
Sorry for the loss brotha. Praying for you and your family
Nikki Renee
Dre Boone I am so so soory!!! I love you and I am here if you need me don’t hesitate to ask
