Kwentin Huddleston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kwentin Huddleston has Died.
Kwentin Huddleston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
Tree of Life Funeral Directors, LLC 9h · “When peace, like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well, with my soul.” We, The Mortuary Masters of Tree of Life, would like for you to join us in praying for the family of Mr. Kwentin Huddleston, 19, who transitioned from time into eternity Monday, January 11, 2021. Service Information Is Forthcoming… “Service of Distinction & Class, with Integrity of Ages Past”
Tributes
