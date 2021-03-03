Kyal Sin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 19 year old Kyal Sin was killed today in Mandalay from getting shot in the neck .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @saddha22222: Another life taken by #myanmar terrorist group. 19 year old Kyal Sin was killed today in Mandalay from getting shot in the neck.

THIS BRUTALITY NEEDS TO END

#Mar3Coup

#WhatsHappeningInMaynmar Read More

“The Phrase On Her Shirt” ( EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY ) Everything will be okay if I sacrifice my life for you? 💔 RIP martyr Kyal Sin. 🥀💐 The revolution must be succeed. 🤟🏻 Down with the dictatorship! 👎🏻 Posted by Kaung Myat Shwe on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Eiei Winshwe is feeling sad.

4h ·

💔💔💔😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏

Another fallen star , shot in the neck by the junta .💔

Her name was Ma kyal Sin ..Only 19 ..

Rest In Peace Sister 🙏.You are forever our hero.

Mandalay

#Mar3Coup

#CrimesAgainstHumanity

Kaung Myat Shwe

3h ·

It is arduous to hold our tears. 💔 Why are they so brutal and barbaric? What has she done? Did she shoot or harm you guys? What has she done…? What was her fault? RIP Martyr Ms Kyal Sin. 🥀💐 You will always be remembered in our hearts. 💝

The revolution must be succeed. 🤟🏻 Down with the dictatorship!

Htoo Wai

5h ·

Heartbroken 💔.

Rest in peace nyi ma lay Kyal Sin 🌟.

Imagine if this was your daughter, sister, family.

We want justice for these crimes.

Myo Kyaw Thu

7h ·

Another fallen star, shot in the neck by the Junta. 💔

Her name was Ma Kyal Sin. Only 19.. Rest In Peace sister. You are forever our hero. 📍Mandalay.

#Mar3Coup

#CrimesAgainstHumanity #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

Credit – Yun Wady