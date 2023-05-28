“Kyiv civilian casualties” today : Kyiv under attack at night: civilians killed and injured, houses damaged

Kyiv Night Assault Leaves Civilians Dead, Injured, and Homes Damaged today 2023.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Kyiv Region has announced that one person was killed, one injured, and four civilian objects were damaged in the largest Russian attack by “Shahed” on Kyiv. The attack was carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles from the armed forces of the Russian Federation on the night of May 28.

Read Full story : Night attack in Kyiv: dead and injured civilians, damaged houses /

News Source : Oceania TOPNews.MEDIA

