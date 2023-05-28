“Kyiv civilian casualties” today : Kyiv under attack at night: civilians killed and injured, houses damaged

“Kyiv civilian casualties” today : Kyiv under attack at night: civilians killed and injured, houses damaged

Posted on May 28, 2023

Kyiv Night Assault Leaves Civilians Dead, Injured, and Homes Damaged today 2023.
The Prosecutor’s Office of the Kyiv Region has announced that one person was killed, one injured, and four civilian objects were damaged in the largest Russian attack by “Shahed” on Kyiv. The attack was carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles from the armed forces of the Russian Federation on the night of May 28.

News Source : Oceania TOPNews.MEDIA

  1. Night attack casualties
  2. Kyiv civilian casualties
  3. House damage in Kyiv attack
  4. Kyiv night attack aftermath
  5. Search and rescue in Kyiv attack
Post Views: 22

Leave a Reply