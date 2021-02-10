Kyle Burns Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : A response officer based at Cardiff Central police station has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

Kyle Burns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our friend and colleague PC 6506 Kyle Burns. Kyle, 36, was a response officer based at Cardiff Central police station. He joined the force in 2019, having previously served with @gwentpolice and @metpoliceuk. pic.twitter.com/kTFJS92mX1 — South Wales Police (@swpolice) February 10, 2021

South Wales Police @swpolice It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our friend and colleague PC 6506 Kyle Burns. Kyle, 36, was a response officer based at Cardiff Central police station. He joined the force in 2019, having previously served with @gwentpolice and @metpoliceuk .

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –