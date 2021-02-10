Kyle Burns Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : A response officer based at Cardiff Central police station has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Kyle Burns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our friend and colleague PC 6506 Kyle Burns.
Kyle, 36, was a response officer based at Cardiff Central police station.
He joined the force in 2019, having previously served with @gwentpolice and @metpoliceuk. pic.twitter.com/kTFJS92mX1
— South Wales Police (@swpolice) February 10, 2021
