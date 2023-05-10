“Kyle church child care closure” : After 17 years, child care center at Kyle church shuts down

Child Care Center at Kyle Church Shut Down After 17 Years of Operation

Families in Kyle, Texas are struggling to find alternative child care after the First Baptist Church Kyle announced the closure of its Mother’s Day Out Program. The program offers part-time, affordable, and Christian-based child care. Parents are now concerned about the financial burden of paying for more expensive child care and the availability of spaces on waiting lists. Teachers at the church are disheartened by the news, and the church has not provided a specific date for when the program will officially close.

News Source : Sarah Al-Shaikh

Source Link :Kyle church closes child care center after 17 years/