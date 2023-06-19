Kyle Holleran’s Passing: A Tribute to a Life Lost in a Tragic Motorcycle Accident on Nolensville Pike

Kyle Holleran, Beloved Son and Brother, Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Kyle Holleran, 27, passed away on August 2, 2021, following a motorcycle accident on Nolensville Pike in Nashville, Tennessee. His family and friends are devastated by the loss of such a bright and kind-hearted young man.

Born on February 14, 1994, in Nashville, Kyle was the son of John and Jennifer Holleran. He grew up in the city and attended Hillsboro High School before going on to graduate from Vanderbilt University with a degree in finance.

Kyle was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved nothing more than hitting the open road with his friends. He was known for his infectious smile, his quick wit, and his kind heart. Kyle had a passion for helping others and spent much of his time volunteering at local charities and non-profits. He was an inspiration to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Kyle is survived by his parents, his sister, Lauren, and his grandparents. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and asks that any donations be made to the charity of your choice in Kyle’s memory.

A celebration of Kyle’s life will be held at a later date.

Kyle Holleran motorcycle accident Kyle Holleran obituary Nashville Kyle Holleran death announcement Kyle Holleran funeral arrangements Kyle Holleran tribute and condolences