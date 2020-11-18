Kyle Morrell Death -Dead-Obituaries : Kyle Morrell has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Kyle Morrell has died, according to a statement posted online on November 17.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Kyle Morrell – dude I love ya brother! You were amazing to watch in multiple athletic venues!!!! I will never forget having been knocked down on the field at American Fork High and you nailed their ball carrier and the kid literally did a loppyloop around your arm before he dropped right in front of me. Both the ref and I just stared at each other for a moment with our mouths hanging open!!!! Rest easy my friend.
Kyle Morrell, BYU All-American Safety, Dies At 57 - KSL Sports
