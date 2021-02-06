Kyle Tibbs Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Firefighter Kyle Tibbs has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Kyle Tibbs has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
White Bear Lake Professional Firefighters 5h · We are saddened by this news from our close neighbors to the west. Rest In Peace Firefighter Kyle Tibbs. We’ll take it from here. Statement from Lake Johanna Fire Department: Today we are reminded how fragile life can be. Last night we lost one of our family members. Kyle Tibbs was only 25 years old with a long life full of promise ahead of him. Kyle joined our department on December 1, 2016 and held badge 440. Eager to learn with a calm and steady demeanor he was destined for great things and a bright future on our department. You will be missed by so many Kyle. Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.
Tributes
Derek Johnson
Kyle Evan Tibbs words can’t express how much you were loved by all. You were one of my best friends and my brother. All the times we had together I will cherish for the rest of my life and share as much as I can. Rest easy man I love you.
Michelle Lyons
Sorry for your loss
Mary Stage
Derek, I’m so sorry for the loss of your friend/brother. So hard! Praying for you and all those grieving.
BruceandPam Toland
Derek we are so sorry for your loss! Prayers coming your way and for his family! Hugs to you all!.
