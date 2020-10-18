Kyle Ward Death – Dead : Kyle Ward Obituary : Oklahoma.
The brothers of Pi Kappa Alpha have created this fundraiser in memory of our brother, Kyle Ward, who entered Chapter Eternal on October 17th. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Ward family and will be given to the family directly to offset funeral expenses and cover any other needs the family may have. Thank you for the support you have already given our chapter as we grieve the loss of Kyle, and we ask for your help in supporting his family.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Keep in mind and your prayers, Kyle Ward. A humble and true friend! I am absolutely saddened at his loss. It is a tough day for me and my brothers at the Pi Kappa Aplha. https://t.co/7vMavG0mpo
— Hazzik Ali (@HazzikAli) October 18, 2020
Every passing day is getting more difficult to bear. Today I am saddened at the death of my friend, a brother, a man with integrity, Kyle Ward. I will remember him with his kindest heart, and servant leadership attitude. He truly made everyone’s day with his warm hug and smile.
— Hazzik Ali (@HazzikAli) October 18, 2020
