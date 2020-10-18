 Kyle Ward Death – Dead :   Kyle Ward Obituary : Oklahoma.

By | October 18, 2020
0 Comment

Kyle Ward Death – Dead :   Kyle Ward Obituary :  Oklahoma.


Kyle Ward has died, according to a statement posted online on October 18.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on gofundme.
Cayman McNair is organizing this fundraiser.
The brothers of Pi Kappa Alpha have created this fundraiser in memory of our brother, Kyle Ward, who entered Chapter Eternal on October 17th. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Ward family and will be given to the family directly to offset funeral expenses and cover any other needs the family may have. Thank you for the support you have already given our chapter as we grieve the loss of Kyle, and we ask for your help in supporting his family.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.