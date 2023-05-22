Kyon Marquez Herbin – focus keyword : Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 16-year-old in Danville

Man Arrested in North Carolina in Connection with Deadly Shooting of 16-Year-Old in Danville, Kyon Marquez Herbin in Custody.

A man has been apprehended in Burlington, North Carolina in relation to the killing of a 16-year-old in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Kyon Marquez Herbin, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding following a deadly shooting at Purdum Woods Apartments on Richmond Blvd. The police department arrived at the scene shortly after 2 p.m. to discover the deceased teenager and a 19-year-old victim who is anticipated to recover. Herbin is currently awaiting extradition back to Danville. The Danville Police Department has organized a H.E.A.R.T. Walk in Purdum Woods on Monday at 4 p.m., and anyone with information is urged to contact them via phone, email, social media, or the crime tips app.

News Source : Jazmine Otey

