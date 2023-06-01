La Bandera is a cocktail that is inspired by the Mexican flag, with its three colors represented in three separate glasses. The green glass is filled with fresh-squeezed lime juice, the white glass is filled with un-aged or blanco tequila, and the “red” glass is filled with Sangrita, a combination of tomato and orange juice. The cocktail is meant to be sipped slowly and enjoyed with friends.

The quality of the blanco tequila is important for this cocktail, and Nosotros blanco is a great choice. It is a smooth sipping tequila with a great story. The female-run distillery launched the first bottle in 2017 and won three coveted awards; Best Tequila, Best Blanco/Unaged Tequila, and a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

To make the Sangrita, strain a can of crushed tomatoes to get a thin silky tomato juice. Add fresh-squeezed orange juice, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce to taste. The texture of the tomato juice is key, and fresh tomato juice is thin and silky. By straining a can of crushed tomatoes, you are left with a concentrated tomato juice, like a highly flavored tomato water, which is the perfect base for homemade Sangrita.

To make the cocktail, pour about 1.5 ounces of “limon” juice, tequila blanco, and Sangrita in each glass. The drink is meant to be sipped, not shot, and enjoyed with friends. The fresh-squeezed juices in the Sangrita make all the difference in the drink, so take the extra time to make this from scratch.

La Bandera is a fun and interactive drink that is perfect for any party or gathering. It is a great way to celebrate Mexican culture and the flavors of Mexico. Whether you are sitting outside a distillery in the tequila region of Mexico or enjoying it at home with friends, La Bandera is a must-try cocktail that is sure to impress.

News Source : Elizabeth Karmel

Source Link :A Tribute To La Bandera Cocktail And A Recipe/