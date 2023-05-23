“La Liga 2022-23 Matchday 36 Schedule”: Guide to La Liga 2022-23 Matchday 36: Fixtures, Timings, and Viewing Options

La Liga Matchday 36: Here’s the Complete Schedule and Live Streaming Info

The La Liga season is drawing to a close, but there is still plenty of action to come in Matchday 36. While Barcelona has already secured the league title, there are still many other races going on as the teams battle for UCL spots and to avoid relegation. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming matches.

Real Sociedad vs. Almeria: Tuesday, May 23, kick-off time 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET

Real Sociedad currently holds the final UCL spot with a five-point lead on Villarreal. A victory against Almeria on Tuesday would give them a stranglehold on that lucrative UCL berth. Almeria, on the other hand, is battling to avoid relegation, so this match promises to be a hard-fought affair.

Celta Vigo vs. Girona: Tuesday, May 23, kick-off time 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET

Celta Vigo will be looking to continue their recent good form when they take on Girona. The home side has won their last two matches and will be looking to make it three in a row. However, Girona has also been in good form, and this match promises to be a close one.

Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona: Tuesday, May 23, kick-off time 9:00 p.m. BST / 4:00 p.m. ET

Barcelona has already wrapped up the league title, but they will still be looking to finish the season strongly. Real Valladolid, on the other hand, is battling to avoid relegation and will be fighting hard to get a result. Can they cause a shock and beat the champions?

Elche vs. Sevilla: Wednesday, May 24, kick-off time 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET

Elche is in a precarious position, just one point above the relegation zone. They face a tough test against Sevilla, who have been in good form recently. A win for the home side would be a massive boost in their battle to avoid relegation.

Villarreal vs. Cadiz: Wednesday, May 24, kick-off time 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET

Villarreal is currently five points behind Real Sociedad in the race for the final UCL spot. They will be looking to close that gap when they take on Cadiz, who are battling to avoid relegation. This match promises to be a tense affair.

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano: Wednesday, May 24, kick-off time 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET

Real Madrid has had a disappointing season, but they will still be looking to finish the season strongly. They take on Rayo Vallecano, who are fighting to avoid relegation. This match promises to be a hard-fought affair.

Real Betis vs. Getafe: Wednesday, May 24, kick-off time 9:00 p.m. BST / 4:00 p.m. ET

Real Betis has been in good form recently and will be looking to continue their winning streak when they take on Getafe. The away side is battling to avoid relegation, so this match promises to be a tense affair.

Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid: Wednesday, May 24, kick-off time 9:00 p.m. BST / 4:00 p.m. ET

Espanyol is currently in the relegation zone and will be desperate for a win when they take on Atletico Madrid. The away side has already secured a UCL spot, but they will still be looking to finish the season strongly.

Mallorca vs. Valencia: Thursday, May 25, kick-off time 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET

Mallorca is already relegated, but they will still want to finish the season strongly. They take on Valencia, who are battling to avoid the same fate. This match promises to be a hard-fought affair.

Osasuna vs. Athletic Bilbao: Thursday, May 25, kick-off time 5:30 p.m. BST / 3:30 p.m. ET

Osasuna has already secured their safety in La Liga and will be looking to end the season on a high. They take on Athletic Bilbao, who are still battling for a UCL spot. This match promises to be an entertaining one.

In conclusion, while the La Liga title has already been decided, there are still many battles to be won and lost in Matchday 36. From the race for UCL spots to the fight to avoid relegation, there is sure to be plenty of drama and excitement. So, make sure to catch all the action live!

