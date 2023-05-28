La Liga appearances: Since his debut, Griezmann has made the most La Liga appearances by a player.

Antoine Griezmann: The Frenchman Making His Mark in La Liga

La Liga is one of the major competitions in Europe and there are several well-known footballers who are part of it. Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann is part of this select club.

Moreover, the French player is making his mark in Spain year after year. By far, he is the player with the most appearances in the competition since he made his debut in the 2010-11 season with Real Sociedad.

Record-Breaking Appearances

Griezmann made 457 appearances against Espanyol, shared between Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. 29 more than Raul Garcia, the next on the list, and surpassing big names such as Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets or his teammate Koke. The Frenchman is also the leader in minutes played with more than 35,000.

Top Scorer in the Making

As if that wasn’t enough, the striker is also in the top 10 of top scorers in the history of the competition. With 173 goals to his name, the ‘8’ is 5th and is already within striking distance of Luis Suarez (178). Leo Messi (386), Cristiano Ronaldo (285) and Karim Benzema (229) head this particular ranking.

Griezmann’s ability to score goals and make appearances on a consistent basis is what sets him apart from other players in La Liga. It is a testament to his hard work and dedication towards the sport.

A Versatile Player

Griezmann’s versatility on the field is another reason why he is a valuable asset to any team he plays for. He can play as a striker or on the wings, making him an unpredictable player for the opposition. His speed, agility and technical ability make him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

At Atletico Madrid, Griezmann has been a key player in their success over the years. He has helped them win the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and most importantly, the La Liga title in the 2013-14 season. His performances have also earned him individual awards such as the La Liga Best Player award in the 2015-16 season.

Future Plans

It is no surprise that Griezmann is a sought-after player in the world of football. His performances have caught the attention of top clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. However, he remains committed to Atletico Madrid and has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Griezmann’s future plans involve helping Atletico Madrid win more titles and achieving personal milestones such as becoming the top scorer in La Liga. With his talent and determination, there is no doubt that he will continue to make his mark in Spanish football.

Conclusion

Antoine Griezmann is a true legend of La Liga. His record-breaking appearances and goal-scoring ability have made him one of the most valuable players in the competition. His versatility on the field and commitment to his team have earned him the respect and admiration of football fans around the world. As he continues to make his mark in Spanish football, there is no doubt that he will go down in history as one of the best players to ever grace the La Liga stage.

News Source : BeSoccer

Source Link :Griezmann became the player with the most La Liga appearances since his debut/