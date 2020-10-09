La Tech Tyler Porter Death – Dead : Tyler Porter Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 9, 2020
0 Comment

La Tech Tyler Porter Death – Dead : Tyler Porter Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Tyler Porter has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“LA Tech Football 🏈 on Twitter: “We are saddened to say we have lost a member of the Bulldog Brotherhood. Rest in peace, Tyler. Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog. ”

Tributes 

Lloyd Grogan_11 wrote
Don’t even fill right, putting “RIP
“ in front my brudda name! TYLER PORTER MAY YOU REST IN PEACE!

Joe Sloan wrote
So sad to hear the news about Tyler Porter. Prayers for his family, friends, and his Bulldog Family. #DogBrotherhood .

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

La Tech Tyler Porter Death – Dead : Tyler Porter Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.