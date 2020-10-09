La Tech Tyler Porter Death – Dead : Tyler Porter Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Tyler Porter has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“LA Tech Football 🏈 on Twitter: “We are saddened to say we have lost a member of the Bulldog Brotherhood. Rest in peace, Tyler. Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog. ”

We are saddened to say we have lost a member of the Bulldog Brotherhood. Rest in peace, Tyler. Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GxdFGNSzv6 — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) October 9, 2020

Tributes

Man, you were taken way too soon..one of the best guys I’ve ever been around and a great competitor that brought the best out of everyone. RIP Tyler Porter pic.twitter.com/3rzLufYKJH — Cade Dawes (@iBeenSwole) October 9, 2020

Lloyd Grogan_11 wrote

Don’t even fill right, putting “RIP

“ in front my brudda name! TYLER PORTER MAY YOU REST IN PEACE! Joe Sloan wrote

So sad to hear the news about Tyler Porter. Prayers for his family, friends, and his Bulldog Family. #DogBrotherhood .