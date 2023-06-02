Labe Shireen Recipe: Labe Shireen Recipe – Quick and Easy for Eid Special Occasions

Labe Shireen Recipe | Easy & Quick Labe Shireen Recipe | Eid Special

Introduction

Labe Shireen is a traditional Pakistani dessert that is commonly served on special occasions like Eid, weddings, and other family gatherings. This sweet and creamy dessert is made with vermicelli, milk, sugar, and a variety of nuts and fruits. The dessert is loved by people of all ages and is a must-have for any festive occasion.

Ingredients

1 cup vermicelli

2 cups milk

1 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup almonds (chopped)

1/4 cup pistachios (chopped)

1/4 cup cashews (chopped)

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup dried apricots (chopped)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons ghee

Instructions

Take a deep pan and add ghee to it. Heat the ghee over medium heat and add vermicelli to it. Stir the vermicelli until it turns golden brown. Add milk to the pan and stir well. Allow the milk to come to a boil. Once it comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and let the vermicelli cook in the milk for about 10 minutes. Add sugar to the pan and stir until it dissolves completely. Add chopped nuts, raisins, and dried apricots to the pan and mix well. Add heavy cream to the pan and mix well. Turn off the heat and let the dessert cool down for about 10-15 minutes. Add cardamom powder to the dessert and mix well. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve chilled.

Tips for Making Labe Shireen

You can use whole milk or reduced-fat milk for making the dessert. However, using whole milk will give the dessert a creamier texture.

You can adjust the amount of sugar according to your taste preference. If you like it less sweet, you can reduce the amount of sugar. Similarly, if you like it sweeter, you can add more sugar.

You can use any nuts and dried fruits of your choice in the dessert. However, make sure that they are chopped finely so that they blend well with the dessert.

Make sure to stir the dessert continuously while cooking to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

You can serve the dessert warm or chilled, depending on your preference.

Conclusion

Labe Shireen is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that is perfect for any festive occasion. With its creamy texture and a variety of nuts and fruits, it is sure to be a hit with your family and friends. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy the sweet and creamy flavor of Labe Shireen!

