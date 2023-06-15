Labour MP and Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson passes away at 87

Oscar-winning actress turned Labour MP Glenda Jackson dies age 87

The news of Glenda Jackson’s passing has left many in mourning. The actress, who won two Oscars for her roles in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class,” transitioned to politics in 1992 when she was elected as a Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate. She served in Parliament for over two decades before retiring in 2015. Jackson was known for her outspokenness and dedication to social justice causes. Her legacy will be remembered by many.

