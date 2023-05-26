Labradorite Resin Art: Learn How to Create Mind-Blowing Resin Art with LABRADORITE Effects: A Step-by-Step Tutorial by Daniel Cooper

Resin Art That WILL Blow Your Mind! LABRADORITE Effects

Resin art has been gaining popularity in recent years, and for good reason. The medium allows artists to create stunning works of art that are both unique and versatile. With so many different types of resins and additives available, the possibilities are endless. One of the most fascinating effects that can be achieved with resin is the labradorite effect. In this tutorial, we will be exploring how to create this mesmerizing effect in your resin art.

What is the labradorite effect?

The labradorite effect is named after the gemstone of the same name, which is known for its iridescent qualities. When light hits the surface of a labradorite gemstone, it creates a stunning play of colors that seem to shift and move. This effect can also be achieved with resin by adding certain pigments and additives.

What you will need:

Epoxy resin

Pigments (white, black, blue, green, and purple)

Mica powder (white and black)

Isopropyl alcohol

Heat gun or torch

Measuring cups and stir sticks

Canvas or other surface to apply resin to

Step 1: Mixing the resin

Begin by mixing equal parts of the epoxy resin and hardener according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Make sure to mix thoroughly, scraping the sides and bottom of the container to ensure that the mixture is fully combined.

Step 2: Adding pigments

Divide the resin mixture into five equal parts, and add a different pigment to each one. Use a stir stick to mix the pigments thoroughly into the resin. The pigments you will need are white, black, blue, green, and purple.

Step 3: Adding mica powder

Add a small amount of white and black mica powder to each of the five pigment mixtures. This will help create the iridescent effect.

Step 4: Preparing the canvas

Lay your canvas or other surface on a level work surface. If necessary, use tape to secure the edges to prevent the resin from dripping off the sides.

Step 5: Pouring the resin

Begin by pouring a layer of the white pigment mixture onto the canvas. Use a stir stick or spatula to spread the resin evenly over the surface.

Next, pour a layer of the black pigment mixture over the white layer. Use a stir stick or spatula to spread the resin evenly, making sure to cover all areas of the canvas.

Repeat this process with the blue, green, and purple pigment mixtures, pouring each layer on top of the previous one and spreading it evenly.

Step 6: Adding isopropyl alcohol

Using a dropper or spray bottle, add a small amount of isopropyl alcohol to the surface of the resin. This will help create the small bubbles that are characteristic of the labradorite effect.

Step 7: Using a heat gun or torch

Use a heat gun or torch to carefully heat the surface of the resin, moving the tool back and forth to create movement in the colors. Be careful not to overheat the resin, as this can cause it to bubble or crack.

Step 8: Letting the resin cure

Allow the resin to cure according to the manufacturer’s instructions. This usually takes between 24 and 48 hours.

Conclusion

Creating the labradorite effect in resin art is a mesmerizing process that can produce stunning results. By following these simple steps, you can create your own unique piece of art that will be sure to impress. Experiment with different pigments and additives to create your own variations on this technique. With resin art, the possibilities are truly endless.

Source Link :#137. Resin Art That WILL Blow Your Mind! LABRADORITE Effects. A Tutorial by Daniel Cooper/

