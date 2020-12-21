Lacey Fox Death -Obituary – Dead : Lacey Fox has Died .
Lacey Fox has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Doddridge County Emergency Squad Inc. 3 hrs · We have now learned that the Mon Ems employee that lost their life was also a former Doddridge County EMS employee. Lacey Fox worked for DCEMS in 2018. She always treated her patients like family as I experienced it first hand when she cared for myself. She stayed with me In the hospital until my family could arrive and I am forever grateful for the care I received. Lacey will be missed greatly by many in the EMS field. Please keep her family and EMS co workers and friends in your thoughts and prayers over the next few weeks and months. Our thoughts go out to Mon EMS during this difficult time.
Source: (20+) Doddridge County Emergency Squad Inc. – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
