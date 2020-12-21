Lacey Fox Death -Obituary – Dead : Lacey Fox has Died .
Lacey Fox has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Lisa Kennedy 10 hrs · Thanks everyone for the prayers !! My cousin Lacey Fox gained her wings yesterday and I needed those prayers for her wonderful parents Keith Fox and Pattie Fox !!! Please keep them in your prayers at this time !! Rip Lacey you were one of a kind and I’m going to miss you until we meet again
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributess
So sorry to hear about this! She was an amazing person! Prayers!
Vivian Pope Cain wrote
Lacey was a beautiful soul. She truly touched many, many lives with her kindness & caring ways. She was such a blessing in this world. My deepest sympathy to you.
Loretta McCord Hilling wrote
So sorry to hear this. Prayers for her mom and dad.
Tamra Stevens wrote
Omg no way im so sorry sending prayers lacy was so awesome she will truly be missed
Crystal Arnold Luzader wrote
So sorry for your loss…I worked with her years ago when I first moved here.
Lori Martin Yoho wrote
I’m so sorry to hear this about Lacey. I got the chance to meet her a few months ago. She was the center of Pattie and Keith’s world. Praying for them and the rest of your family.
Michelle Umble wrote
I am so sorry to hear this, keeping you all in my prayers.
Roxane Dalton Jones wrote
I’m so sorry to hear this. My heart breaks for pattie and Keith. Wonderful family. My prayers to you and the family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.