Lacey Fox Death -Obituary – Dead : Lacey Fox has Died .

Lacey Fox has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Lisa Kennedy 10 hrs · Thanks everyone for the prayers !! My cousin Lacey Fox gained her wings yesterday and I needed those prayers for her wonderful parents Keith Fox and Pattie Fox !!! Please keep them in your prayers at this time !! Rip Lacey you were one of a kind and I’m going to miss you until we meet again

Source: (20+) Facebook

———————— -Amanda Elliott wroteSo sorry to hear about this! She was an amazing person! Prayers!

Vivian Pope Cain wrote

Lacey was a beautiful soul. She truly touched many, many lives with her kindness & caring ways. She was such a blessing in this world. My deepest sympathy to you.

Loretta McCord Hilling wrote

So sorry to hear this. Prayers for her mom and dad.

Tamra Stevens wrote

Omg no way im so sorry sending prayers lacy was so awesome she will truly be missed

Crystal Arnold Luzader wrote

So sorry for your loss…I worked with her years ago when I first moved here.

Lori Martin Yoho wrote

I’m so sorry to hear this about Lacey. I got the chance to meet her a few months ago. She was the center of Pattie and Keith’s world. Praying for them and the rest of your family.

Michelle Umble wrote

I am so sorry to hear this, keeping you all in my prayers.

Roxane Dalton Jones wrote

I’m so sorry to hear this. My heart breaks for pattie and Keith. Wonderful family. My prayers to you and the family.

