Lack of Awareness and Delay in Treatment Identified as Causes of Cardiovascular and Stroke Deaths: Study Conducted in Northern India

“Cardiovascular Disease” : Lack of awareness about disease leads to deaths due to cardiovascular and stroke: Study

A study conducted in certain districts has revealed that lack of awareness about cardiovascular and stroke diseases, as well as delays in seeking appropriate treatment, have been identified as reasons for deaths related to these conditions. The study, published in the Lancet journal and conducted by doctors at AIIMS New Delhi, found that addressing the reasons for these delays could help prevent such deaths. The study used a social audit to analyze all civil-registered premature deaths due to acute cardiac events or stroke in the district and classified the delays in care-seeking into three categories. The study found that only 10.8% of the deceased reached an appropriate health facility within one hour, and identified delays at multiple levels. The study suggested that interventions that reduce delays in care could decrease the risk of mortality by 30%, and that preventing such deaths should be a global public health priority. The study was funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research, but the organization had no role in the study design, data collection, data analysis, interpretation, and writing of the paper. The study was conducted in two out of three tehsils of the Faridabad district of Haryana, India, with an estimated population of 21 lakhs in 2020.

News Source : ANI

