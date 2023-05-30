lacrosse championship injury: Pat Kavanagh of Notre Dame reveals patriotic motivation for playing through injury in lacrosse championship game

University of Notre Dame Lacrosse Player Pat Kavanagh’s Inspirational Memorial Day Message

University of Notre Dame men’s lacrosse player Pat Kavanagh played through a brutal hamstring injury to help the Fighting Irish win the NCAA championship against Duke University on Memorial Day. Kavanagh’s brother and teammate, Chris, was also a crucial part of the team’s success. After the game, the brothers were interviewed on the field, and Pat was asked how he was able to fight through the pain.

His answer was one that truly resonated with the meaning behind Memorial Day. Kavanagh said, “Honestly, I’ve been waiting too long for this game. Sixty minutes for the rest of my life. Got a lot of support from my family, my coaches, my medical staff. And Liam Entenmann actually sent me a text message last night about Mike Day, who’s a solider who took about 20 bullet shots and a grenade and still got up and killed two of his enemies. Liam said, ‘If this guy can do this, you can play through a little hamstring injury.’ So I said, ‘That’s all the motivation I needed. Thank you Liam for sending that text.’ It’s Memorial Day. Couldn’t be prouder to get this done on Memorial Day. Thank you to our troops. This is just unbelievable, it’s so surreal.”

This message from Kavanagh is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women who serve in our military. Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the brave soldiers who have given their lives for our freedom, and Kavanagh’s message honors their sacrifice.

Mike Day, the soldier Kavanagh referenced, was a highly decorated U.S. Navy SEAL who survived being shot 27 times while in Iraq. He served 21 years in the Navy, and after retiring, he became an advocate for wounded military veterans and an author. Day died on March 27, but his story and sacrifice will never be forgotten, as Kavanagh showed.

Kavanagh’s injury was significant, as he showed on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. While it was heavily taped during the game, Kavanagh showed the significant bruising found just above the back of his knee, and it didn’t look pleasant. Despite the pain, Kavanagh was a big reason the Fighting Irish were able to compete for their first-ever national championship. He is a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award for the best collegiate lacrosse player, his second career nomination. Although he wasn’t able to score in the championship game, Kavanagh had an assist on a Brian Tevlin goal in the third quarter. Chris Kavanagh scored twice for the Fighting Irish.

Pat Kavanagh finished the season with 25 goals and 52 assists over 16 games for 77 points. His dedication to his team and his ability to play through the pain is a testament to his character and his commitment to his sport. Kavanagh’s message on Memorial Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve in our military and the importance of honoring their memory.

