Ladakh Farley Dies in Tragic Drowning Accident

Ladakh Farley, 27, passed away on June 15th after drowning in Hobart lake. Farley was an avid swimmer and was enjoying a day at the lake with friends when the accident occurred.

According to witnesses, Farley was swimming and suddenly disappeared under the water. Despite efforts from nearby swimmers and emergency responders, Farley could not be revived.

Farley was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by family and friends. He was known for his kind heart and adventurous spirit. Farley had a passion for the outdoors and loved to explore new places.

The family is requesting privacy during this difficult time and asks that any donations be made to the local search and rescue team in Farley’s memory.

Ladakh Farley accident Hobart lake drowning Ladakh Farley tribute Ladakh Farley legacy Hobart lake safety precautions