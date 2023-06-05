Laddu Peethi Recipe SEO keyword: Famous Street Food Recipe: SooperChef Presents the Famous Street Food Recipe of Laddu Peethi

Laddu Peethi Recipe | Famous Street Food Recipe by SooperChef

Laddu Peethi is a famous street food that originated in Lahore, Pakistan. It is a delicious and filling snack that is loved by people of all ages. This recipe is a perfect blend of different flavors and textures that will leave you wanting more. SooperChef has come up with an easy-to-follow recipe that you can make at home and enjoy with your family and friends.

Ingredients

1 cup chana dal (soaked for 4-5 hours)

1 onion (finely chopped)

2 green chilies (finely chopped)

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp chaat masala powder

1 tsp salt (or to taste)

2 tbsp oil

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup coriander leaves (chopped)

1/4 cup mint leaves (chopped)

2 cups besan (gram flour)

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp salt (or to taste)

1/2 cup water

Oil for frying

1 cup boondi (optional)

1/4 cup tamarind chutney (optional)

1/4 cup mint chutney (optional)

Instructions

Drain the soaked chana dal and grind it in a food processor until it becomes a coarse paste. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and coriander seeds. Once the seeds start to splutter, add chopped onion, green chilies, ginger paste, and garlic paste. Saute until the onions turn golden brown. Add red chili powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the ground chana dal paste and water. Mix well and cook for 10-15 minutes or until the water has evaporated and the mixture has become thick. Add chopped coriander leaves and mint leaves. Mix well and let it cool down. Take besan in a bowl and add turmeric powder, red chili powder, salt, and water. Mix well to form a smooth batter. Heat oil in a pan for frying. Take a small portion of the chana dal mixture and make a small ball out of it. Dip the ball in the besan batter and coat it well. Deep fry the ball in hot oil until it turns golden brown. Repeat the process with the remaining chana dal mixture and besan batter. Serve hot with boondi and tamarind chutney or mint chutney.

Tips

You can add grated coconut to the chana dal mixture for added flavor.

You can also add chopped cashews and raisins to the chana dal mixture for a crunchy texture.

Make sure the oil is hot enough before frying the balls.

Serve the laddu peethi hot for the best taste.

Conclusion

Laddu Peethi is a delicious and filling street food that is loved by people all over the world. This recipe by SooperChef is easy to follow and can be made at home with simple ingredients. The combination of chana dal mixture and besan batter makes for a perfect blend of flavors and textures. Serve it hot with boondi and chutney for a perfect snack or appetizer. Try this recipe today and enjoy a taste of Lahore in the comfort of your own home!

