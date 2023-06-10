Ladera Ranch Woman Dies in Three Sisters Waterfalls Fall

Sarah Louise Crocker – victim : Ladera Ranch resident Sarah Louise Crocker dies after falling from Three Sisters waterfalls

A Ladera Ranch resident, identified as 48-year-old Sarah Louise Crocker, died after falling from a ledge at Three Sisters waterfalls in the Descanso area. The incident occurred on June 8th at around 10 a.m. when Crocker and a teenage girl, a family friend, were in the middle pool of the falls. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Crocker lost her footing while trying to assist the teen, both falling over the waterfall’s edge to the bottom pool. Bystanders attempted to help, and firefighters later moved Crocker to the trail head where she passed away. The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

News Source : Lyndsay Winkley

