“Ladyfingers recipe”: Video Tutorial: How to Make Ladyfingers

Ladyfingers Recipe: A Simple and Delicious Dessert

Ladyfingers are a classic dessert that is easy to make and always impresses guests. These delicate cookies are perfect for creating elegant desserts like tiramisu or trifles. With this recipe, you can make your own ladyfingers at home in no time.

Ingredients

3 large eggs, separated

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat egg yolks and granulated sugar until thick and pale yellow. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gradually fold the egg whites into the egg yolk mixture. Sift flour and salt together and fold into the egg mixture. Add vanilla extract and fold until well combined. Transfer the batter into a piping bag fitted with a round tip. Pipe the batter onto the prepared baking sheets into 3-inch strips, leaving about 1-inch space between each one. Dust the ladyfingers with confectioners’ sugar. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Allow them to cool on the baking sheets for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips

Make sure to beat the egg yolks and sugar until they are thick and pale yellow. This is key to achieving the right texture for the ladyfingers.

When folding in the egg whites, make sure to do it slowly and gently to avoid deflating them.

Use a piping bag for a more uniform shape. If you don’t have a piping bag, you can use a plastic bag with the corner snipped off.

Dust the ladyfingers with confectioners’ sugar right before baking to prevent them from becoming too brown.

Let the ladyfingers cool completely before using them in desserts like tiramisu or trifles. This will ensure that they hold their shape and don’t become too soft.

Conclusion

With this easy ladyfingers recipe, you can create a delicious dessert that is sure to impress. Whether you use them in a classic tiramisu or a creative trifle, these delicate cookies are the perfect addition to any dessert. So why not try making your own ladyfingers today?

