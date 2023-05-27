LaGrange High School athlete Markell Jackson killed in Lake Charles shooting

Markell Jackson : LaGrange High School Graduate Markell Jackson Killed in Shooting, Suspect Charged

Friends and teachers of Markell Jackson are still in shock two days after his tragic death. The LaGrange High School graduate was shot and killed just four days after receiving his diploma. Jackson was a talented athlete, playing center on the basketball team and safety on the football team. His coaches describe him as outstanding both on and off the court/field, with a great sense of humor and a serious attitude when it came to sports. Friends remember him as jovial and always keeping those around him laughing. Unfortunately, gun violence took Jackson’s life much too soon. An 18-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Jackson’s coaches and teammates plead for an end to gun violence and remember the good memories they have of their friend.

Read Full story : Coaches, friends remember 2023 LaGrange graduate killed in shooting /

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

