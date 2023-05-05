Laguna Woods church shooting Today : Honoring the Valor of the Doctor Who Sacrificed His Life Protecting Others During the Laguna Woods Church Shooting – Orange County Register

Orange County Sheriff’s Medal of Valor ceremony was held on May 4, 2023, in Anaheim, to honor the brave actions of law enforcement officers and civilians who put their lives on the line to protect their community. Among those recognized was John Cheng, a physician from Orange County who lost his life while protecting fellow churchgoers during a shooting at Laguna Woods church last year. Cheng’s posthumous recognition as a civilian was rare, but necessary to show his family that his efforts were appreciated just as much as those of law enforcement personnel.

Cheng’s action helped avert what could have been the worst mass shooting in the county’s history, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s advisory council. The Rev. Billy Chang, who helped subdue the alleged shooter, David Chou, said that Cheng saw the gun and immediately took action to try and stop him. Cheng was a sports medicine and family doctor in Aliso Viejo, and his former patient, Joe Cockrell, had high praise for him, saying that he cared about his patients’ lives, not just their injuries.

The ceremony also recognized law enforcement officers who were involved in investigations tackling nationwide issues such as counterterrorism and human trafficking. Investigator David Wise, who has been with the department for more than a decade, received the medal for merit for his work on a collaborative team between the sheriff’s department and the FBI to address threats of extremist ideology and anti-government groups. Wise described how he had arrested a man named Dane Gordon, who was manufacturing illegal firearms and silencers and making violent threats on social media. Wise recovered several firearms, including unregistered ghost guns, from Gordon’s car.

Deputy Evan Sanchez, Deputy Derek De Caro, and Sergeant Matt Anderson received the Medal for Lifesaving for their actions during the mass shooting incident at the Geneva Presbyterian Church. Investigator Rodney Elcock received the Medal of Merit, and Deputies Ricardo Amezcua, Stacy Cole, Brianna Delgadillo, Wesley Fox, Michael Rodriguez, and Craig Sanders received the Medals for Courage. Deputy Kiana Lewis was awarded the Purple Heart Medal for injuries sustained while responding to a call.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Medal of Valor ceremony is an opportunity to honor the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect their community. The recognition of civilians like John Cheng highlights the importance of community involvement in public safety and shows that everyone can make a difference. The ceremony also recognized law enforcement officers who were involved in investigations tackling nationwide issues such as counterterrorism and human trafficking. Through their dedication and bravery, these individuals have made Orange County a safer place for everyone.

News Source : Hanna Lykke

Source Link :Doctor who died protecting others during Laguna Woods church shooting is honored for valor – Orange County Register/