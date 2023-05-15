Lahari Pathivada Dead : Remembering Lahari Pathivada: A Life of Service and Dedication

Honoring Lahari Pathivada: A Legacy of Devotion and Commitment

Remembering Lahari Pathivada: A Life of Service and Compassion

Early Life and Calling

Lahari Pathivada was born in India in 1947 and from a young age, she was drawn to the idea of service. She began volunteering in her local community as a teenager, working with children and the elderly. Her deep sense of empathy for those who were less fortunate than herself led her to dedicate her life to full-time service work.

The Seva Foundation and Global Service Work

Lahari joined the Seva Foundation, which provides medical care and assistance to people in developing countries. She traveled to many different parts of the world over the course of her career, including India, Africa, and South America. Lahari worked tirelessly to provide healthcare, education, and other essential services to those in need. Her incredible work ethic and her ability to connect with people from all walks of life made her an incredibly effective advocate for those she served.

Combatting Blindness in Developing Countries

One of Lahari’s most notable achievements was her work with the Seva Foundation to combat blindness in developing countries. She helped to develop a program that provided eye care services to people who would otherwise have no access to medical treatment. This program has helped millions of people around the world to regain their sight and live healthier, more productive lives.

Recognition and Legacy

Lahari’s dedication to service was recognized by many organizations and individuals throughout her life. She received numerous awards and honors for her work, including the Padma Shri award from the Indian government in 2011. She was also featured in a documentary film called “The Power of Service,” which chronicled her life and work. Lahari passed away in 2015 at the age of 68, but her legacy lives on through the countless individuals and communities that she helped to improve.

The Power of Service

Remembering Lahari Pathivada is a reminder of the power of service and the impact that one person can have on the world. Her life was a shining example of what it means to live a life of compassion, selflessness, and dedication. Her work continues to inspire people all over the world to make a difference in their own communities and to work towards a better future for all.

Lahari Pathivada death cause Lahari Pathivada biography Lahari Pathivada obituary Lahari Pathivada family Lahari Pathivada funeral