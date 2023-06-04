Lahori Masala Fish Fry: Lahori Masala Fish Fry: A Delicious Pakistani Street Food Recipe Featuring Whole Fish

Whole FISH Fry Recipe – Street Food In Pakistan | Lahori Masala Fish Fry

Introduction

Fish fry is a very popular street food in Pakistan, especially in Lahore. This dish is made by coating the whole fish in a spicy masala mix and frying it until crispy. Lahori masala fish fry is a delicious and easy recipe that you can make at home.

Ingredients

1 whole fish (pomfret, tilapia, or any other firm white fish)

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp gram flour (besan)

Oil for frying

Instructions

Clean the fish and make deep cuts on both sides with a sharp knife. In a bowl, mix all the spices, salt, lemon juice, and gram flour. Add a little water to make a thick paste. Apply the spice paste all over the fish, making sure it goes into the cuts. Cover the fish and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the fish in the pan. Fry the fish for 4-5 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy. Remove the fish from the pan and drain on paper towels. Serve hot with mint chutney, sliced onions, and lemon wedges.

Tips

You can use any firm white fish for this recipe. Pomfret and tilapia are popular choices in Pakistan.

Make sure to make deep cuts on both sides of the fish so that the spices penetrate the flesh and the fish cooks evenly.

If you don’t have gram flour, you can use all-purpose flour or cornflour instead.

Use a slotted spoon to carefully remove the fish from the oil to avoid splatters.

Serve the fish hot and crispy for the best taste and texture.

Conclusion

Lahori masala fish fry is a delicious and easy recipe that you can make at home. This dish is a popular street food in Pakistan and is loved for its spicy and crispy flavor. With a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can enjoy this tasty dish in the comfort of your own home. So why not give it a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills?

Pakistani street food Lahori Masala Fish fry recipe Whole fish recipe Spicy fish fry

News Source : PK Food Secrets

Source Link :Whole FISH Fry Recipe – Street Food In Pakistan | Lahori Masala Fish Fry/