Lai (賴) : Real estate heir’s death may have been caused by poison: expert

Real Estate Heir Who Died in Apparent Building Fall on His Wedding Day May Have Been Poisoned: Forensic Expert Suspects Foul Play

According to a forensic expert, the 18-year-old who fell from an apartment building two hours after his marriage to his escrow assistant may have been poisoned. The victim, surnamed Lai, had inherited an estimated NT$500 million worth of real estate from his late father. Lai’s husband, surnamed Chia, was questioned on suspicion of murder but was released on bail. The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been performed on Lai’s corpse. Forensic medical expert Kao Ta-cheng examined the ground site where Lai’s body was found and discovered that the body was found in an unlikely spot for a fall from the 10th floor of a building. Kao also suspects that Lai was poisoned before falling and vomited on the grass. The results of Kao’s examination will be provided to the prosecution for reference.

Read Full story : Questions raised over death of high schooler with NT$500 million fortune /

News Source : Focus Taiwan – CNA English News

