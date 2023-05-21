Lake County Sheriff’s Department : Indiana police shot at by man in Motel 6 bed

Indiana police shot at by suspect in Motel 6 bed; Indiana man killed and children injured in grenade explosion

Law enforcement officials in Lake County, Indiana reported a man was killed and his two children were injured after a live grenade in a grandfather’s belongings detonated. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said officers responded to reports of an explosion in Lake of the Four Seasons, and found that a family was going through a grandfather’s belongings at a home on Lakeshore Drive when they found a grenade. Someone then pulled the pin from the grenade, causing it to explode. When police arrived, a 47-year-old man, later identified as Bryan Niedert of Lake of Four Seasons, was found unresponsive and later died. His two children, an 18-year-old female and 14-year-old male, were treated for shrapnel wounds at a nearby hospital. Porter County sent its bomb squad to the scene to help secure the area and determine whether any additional explosives were inside the home. The investigation into the incident is being conducted by Lake County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives and crime scene investigation unit.

Read Full story : Indiana man killed, two teenagers wounded after grenade found inside grandfather’s belongings explodes /

News Source : Greg Wehner

Indiana grenade explosion Grandfather’s belongings grenade Teenagers wounded in Indiana Indiana man killed in grenade blast Indianapolis explosion incident